TRI Pointe Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TPH)

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 801 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,440% compared to the typical volume of 52 call options.
TPH stock opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.85 and its 200-day moving average is $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. TRI Pointe Group has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $19.59.
TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $826.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.38 million. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TRI Pointe Group will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,695,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,417 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 125.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,829 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 23.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,363,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,688,000 after acquiring an additional 645,497 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the second quarter worth $8,262,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 80.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,251,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,380,000 after acquiring an additional 559,046 shares during the last quarter.
TRI Pointe Group Company Profile
TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.
