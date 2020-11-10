TRI Pointe Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TPH)

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 801 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,440% compared to the typical volume of 52 call options.

TPH stock opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.85 and its 200-day moving average is $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. TRI Pointe Group has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $19.59.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $826.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.38 million. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TRI Pointe Group will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, 140166 raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,695,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,417 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 125.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,829 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 23.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,363,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,688,000 after acquiring an additional 645,497 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the second quarter worth $8,262,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 80.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,251,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,380,000 after acquiring an additional 559,046 shares during the last quarter.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

