Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 35,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 216,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,925,000 after buying an additional 20,728 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,817,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,158,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,620,000 after buying an additional 228,155 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $48.06 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The stock has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.10 and a 200-day moving average of $38.38.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

In other news, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $283,884.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $61,637.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,814 shares of company stock valued at $467,922. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

