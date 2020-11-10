Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.93

Shares of Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.93 and last traded at $8.93, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ube Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.21.

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery, and Others. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, telecommunication parts, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, phosphor products, high purity chemicals, polyurethane and related materials, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints.

