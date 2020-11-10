United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 12,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 20,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 17,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $163.22 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $178.01. The company has a market cap of $140.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.43.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPS. KeyCorp upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Standpoint Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Argus upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $202.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.39.

In other news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $1,563,648.75. Also, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

