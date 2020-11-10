United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.01 on December 3rd

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.01 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

United Parcel Service has increased its dividend payment by 23.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. United Parcel Service has a payout ratio of 52.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect United Parcel Service to earn $7.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.4%.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $164.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.43. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $178.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The company has a market cap of $140.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $152.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.39.

In other news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $1,563,648.75. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,217,475.82. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.