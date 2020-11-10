United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) vs. Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) Critical Comparison

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) and Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for United States Antimony and Vedanta, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United States Antimony 0 0 0 0 N/A Vedanta 0 1 1 0 2.50

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United States Antimony and Vedanta’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United States Antimony $8.27 million 3.45 -$3.67 million N/A N/A Vedanta $11.52 billion 0.43 -$812.00 million N/A N/A

United States Antimony has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vedanta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.1% of United States Antimony shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Vedanta shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of United States Antimony shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 62.9% of Vedanta shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares United States Antimony and Vedanta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United States Antimony -44.41% -34.79% -21.22% Vedanta -8.19% 8.14% 3.35%

Volatility & Risk

United States Antimony has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vedanta has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vedanta beats United States Antimony on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

United States Antimony Company Profile

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper. Its antimony oxide is also used as a color fastener in paints; as a catalyst for the production of polyester resins for fibers and films; as a catalyst for the production of polyethelene pthalate in plastic bottles; as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs; and as an opacifier for porcelains. In addition, this division offers sodium antimonite for use as a fining agent for glass in cathode ray tubes, and as a flame retardant; antimony metal for use in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance; and precious metals. The company's Zeolite division provides zeolite deposits for soil amendment and fertilizer, water filtration, sewage treatment, nuclear waste and other environmental cleanup, odor control, gas separation, and animal nutrition applications. Its zeolite products also have applications in catalysts, petroleum refining, concrete, solar energy and heat exchange, desiccants, pellet binding, horse and kitty litter, and floor cleaners, as well as carriers for insecticides, pesticides, and herbicides. United States Antimony Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Thompson Falls, Montana.

Vedanta Company Profile

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke. The company also operates a thermal coal- based commercial power facility of 600 megawatts (MW) at Jharsuguda in the State of Odisha in eastern India; a 300 MW thermal coal based power plant at Korba; 1,980 MW (three units of 660 MW each) thermal coal- based commercial power facilities; 274MW of wind power plants; and a power plant situated at Mettur Dam in the state of Tamil Nadu in southern India. In addition, it manufactures and supplies billets, TMT bars, wire rods, and ductile iron pipes; engages in the mechanization of coal handling facilities and upgradation of general cargo berth for handling coal at the outer harbour of Visakhapatnam Port on the east coast of India; and provides logistics and other allied services inter alia rendering stevedoring, and other allied services in ports and other allied sectors. Further, the company is involved in manufacturing glass substrates in South Korea and Taiwan. It also has operations in South Africa, Namibia, Ireland, Australia, Liberia, and the United Arab Emirates. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is based in Mumbai, India.

