Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.69-1.73 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.055-1.063 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.

Shares of UNIT stock opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.18. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.86. Uniti Group has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $11.08.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.31). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uniti Group will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

UNIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Uniti Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uniti Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Uniti Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Uniti Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Uniti Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Uniti Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.29.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.5 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

See Also: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.