US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC decreased its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 26.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 20,187 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in US Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,337,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $30.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.71. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $42.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.77 and a beta of 1.47.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). US Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

