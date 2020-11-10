Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,608 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $43.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.66. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $44.67.

