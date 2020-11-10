Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Decreased by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,008 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $47.22 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $48.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.30 and a 200-day moving average of $41.68.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

