Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires New Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,522 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,085,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,837,643,000 after acquiring an additional 916,632 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Intuit by 116.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 893,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,572,000 after buying an additional 480,331 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,752,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $518,148,000 after buying an additional 412,257 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,724,000. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,238,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuit from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $292.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Intuit from $308.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.33.

In related news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 3,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.96, for a total transaction of $1,049,475.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,136.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 18,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $6,420,553.73. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,212,499.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 244,742 shares of company stock worth $83,471,109 in the last 90 days. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTU opened at $360.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $330.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $377.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

