Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires Shares of 10,009 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $149.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.14.

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,462 shares of company stock worth $17,822,136. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $156.22 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $164.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.81 and its 200 day moving average is $132.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

