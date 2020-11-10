Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 3,041 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,264 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,497,498 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $999,362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619,218 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,559,726 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $520,724,000 after buying an additional 2,719,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,537,738 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,335,193,000 after buying an additional 2,645,570 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth $168,977,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in American Express by 25.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,716,861 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $660,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,432 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $117.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $94.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.27. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American Express from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Express from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on American Express from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.04.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.