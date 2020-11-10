Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 807 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in S&P Global by 111.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 179.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

SPGI opened at $346.41 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $379.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.76. The firm has a market cap of $83.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $396.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $362.92.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

