Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Cuts Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 84.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,915 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 31.1% in the second quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Global Payments by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GPN. Guggenheim raised their target price on Global Payments from $191.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.39.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,477.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,263.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $85,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,423.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,224 shares of company stock worth $1,436,788 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $193.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $57.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.27, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.54 and a twelve month high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

See Also: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.