Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 82.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,576 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,549 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 675.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 16.2% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $902.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,479.65, a P/E/G ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,018.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $921.00. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $293.46 and a 1-year high of $1,146.91.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,318.00 to $1,323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,040.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,027.07.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

