Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,915 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,112,717,000 after buying an additional 2,219,969 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 20,653 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 43,753 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,395 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in Starbucks by 7.8% during the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 17,814 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. ValuEngine lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Starbucks from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.35.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $95.88 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $97.65. The stock has a market cap of $112.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.38, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.33.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $9,707,200.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,022 shares of company stock valued at $13,777,487. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

