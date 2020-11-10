Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $1.29 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. CX Institutional grew its position in Fiserv by 104.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 47.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $3,073,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 243,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,978,662.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,062,100 shares of company stock valued at $496,326,349. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FISV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fiserv from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Fiserv from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $109.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.14 billion, a PE ratio of 82.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.75. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

