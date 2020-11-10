Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 85.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.31.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 6,119 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $998,376.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,739,484.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director John H. Cunningham sold 7,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $1,333,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,613,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,369 shares of company stock worth $3,624,751 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

ARE stock opened at $154.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.41. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.79. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.22 and a 52-week high of $177.70.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($1.20). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $545.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.92%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $27.7 billion as of June 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 43.0 million square feet ("SF").

