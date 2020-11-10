Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,974 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,154 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.70.

CMCSA stock opened at $47.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.92. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $48.23. The firm has a market cap of $215.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

