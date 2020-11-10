Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $1.76 Million Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 80.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,303 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $196.31 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.61 and a 52 week high of $206.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.92, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.91.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $702.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

Several analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. BidaskClub raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.77.

In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 98,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.23, for a total value of $18,346,075.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.47, for a total value of $5,115,431.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,583,709.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245,220 shares of company stock valued at $46,148,114. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

