Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,983 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 24.7% in the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 44,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 8,717 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.3% in the third quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 59,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 24,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 10,994 shares in the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 2.0% during the third quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 312,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,909,000 after buying an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,350,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,490,000 after acquiring an additional 17,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. KeyCorp downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. National Bank Financial raised shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.88.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.82 and its 200-day moving average is $29.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

