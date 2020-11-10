Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Invests $1.13 Million in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth about $984,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 16,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,183,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, September 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,286.00 to $1,253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,297.14.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,278.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 152.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,277.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,141.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.00 and a 12 month high of $1,384.46.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,580 restaurants in the United States; 39 international Chipotle restaurants; and 3 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

