Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Invests $1.17 Million in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,586 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $115.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.18 and a 200-day moving average of $122.10. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $158.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.58. The business had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. International Business Machines’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,500 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.74 per share, for a total transaction of $161,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,106.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney Taurel bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.75 per share, with a total value of $553,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,378.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.06.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

