Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Invests $1.32 Million in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,253 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.4% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 112.8% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 432 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Edward Jones upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Cowen upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.08.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $991,578.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total transaction of $1,267,854.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,964.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,741 shares of company stock valued at $4,940,651. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QCOM opened at $142.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.22 and a 200 day moving average of $102.15. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.17, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

