Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Invests $1.41 Million in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 235.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW opened at $690.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $325.43 and a 12-month high of $758.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $694.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $629.63.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHW. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $695.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $740.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $707.76.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.19, for a total transaction of $14,933,173.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,978,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total value of $4,997,147.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,655.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,266 shares of company stock worth $50,674,133. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.