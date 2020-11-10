Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Lowers Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 78.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,023 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 160,977 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 129.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 404,588 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after purchasing an additional 9,892 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 57.1% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 5,504 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 12.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 70,363 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,837 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in General Motors by 1.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $293,328.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GM opened at $38.96 on Tuesday. General Motors has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $39.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $35.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GM. Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.