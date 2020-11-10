Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Lowers Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56,000 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 413.3% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 228,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,196,000 after purchasing an additional 184,278 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,610,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,943,000 after acquiring an additional 94,832 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 42,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 36.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 856,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.65.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $76.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $78.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.82.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.80%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

