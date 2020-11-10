Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Makes New $1.42 Million Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 125.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 40.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 73 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total value of $2,411,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Argus upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $635.42.

NYSE BLK opened at $666.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $605.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $562.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $692.73.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

