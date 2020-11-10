Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 1,399 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,253 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 100.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $30,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $42,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 66.1% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 119.4% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MCD opened at $213.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.67 and a 200-day moving average of $201.63. The company has a market cap of $158.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCD. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.12.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

