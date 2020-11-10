Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases New Shares in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 26.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In other Charter Communications news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total value of $5,012,559.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,953,667.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.10, for a total transaction of $4,040,383.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,367,580.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,002 shares of company stock worth $55,317,763 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $613.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $618.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $570.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.56 billion, a PE ratio of 48.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.05. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.67 and a 52-week high of $663.70.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $646.36.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.