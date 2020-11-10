Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases Shares of 14,336 Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APTV. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 221,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,344,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Aptiv by 1.0% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 822,479 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,606,000 after acquiring an additional 8,278 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the third quarter valued at about $430,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 193.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 16,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

APTV opened at $106.69 on Tuesday. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 2.24.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.34. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total transaction of $418,360.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,607,825.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on APTV shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Aptiv from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Benchmark downgraded Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $85.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.72.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

