Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases Shares of 32,370 TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRP. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 738,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,642,000 after acquiring an additional 17,328 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 156,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after buying an additional 57,913 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in TC Energy by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 62,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in TC Energy by 45.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 731,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,272,000 after acquiring an additional 227,988 shares during the period. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 445,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $41.01 on Tuesday. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $32.37 and a one year high of $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 33.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.608 per share. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 77.88%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TC Energy from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Friday, July 17th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Scotiabank raised shares of TC Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.44.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

