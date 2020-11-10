Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,294 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $800,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 88,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,783,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 8.4% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 349,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,928,000 after buying an additional 27,006 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 5.7% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 38,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.7% during the third quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 5,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Shares of AME stock opened at $114.07 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.69. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.82 and a 1-year high of $118.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AME shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AMETEK from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on AMETEK from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.17.

In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 8,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $823,732.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,753,925.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 44,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total value of $4,512,923.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,022,493.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,819 shares of company stock worth $9,300,636 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.