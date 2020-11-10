Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 125,000 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 88.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INFO. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in IHS Markit in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 405.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the second quarter worth $61,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in IHS Markit by 146.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $91.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.98. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1-year low of $44.81 and a 1-year high of $94.02.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 11.07%. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.54%.

In related news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $75,049.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,414.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.82.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

