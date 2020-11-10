Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 56,897 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,662 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 56,897 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 8,888 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in Visa by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 400,085 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $80,005,000 after buying an additional 20,742 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 15,266 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 25,413 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,081,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,572 shares of company stock valued at $24,727,719. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Visa from $206.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.10.

Visa stock opened at $212.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.45 and a 200-day moving average of $194.99. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $217.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $413.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

