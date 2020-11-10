Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Takes $1.27 Million Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,011 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $85,716,000 after acquiring an additional 357,374 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,405 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in TE Connectivity by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 85,036 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,935,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TEL opened at $105.86 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $114.42. The stock has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -341.48, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.30. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.86.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Eric Resch sold 53,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $5,097,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,519,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 25,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $2,420,588.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,470 shares of company stock worth $9,687,608 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

