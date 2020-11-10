Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Takes Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in ServiceNow by 16.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.1% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 31.2% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOW. Edward Jones assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $509.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $512.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $490.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.77.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $501.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $500.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $433.00. The stock has a market cap of $97.93 billion, a PE ratio of 142.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.93 and a 12 month high of $537.53.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.42, for a total value of $705,118.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,657,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.38, for a total transaction of $14,739,868.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $417,973.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,935 shares of company stock valued at $46,557,238 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

