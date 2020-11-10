Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Takes Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,636 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZION. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 170.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 890.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZION. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.06.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $215,760.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,450.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZION opened at $39.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.23. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

