Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) Shares Down 21.4%

Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VIR) were down 21.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.50 and last traded at $25.51. Approximately 3,477,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 195% from the average daily volume of 1,179,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.44.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VIR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.83 and its 200-day moving average is $38.61.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $66.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 3,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $133,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $411,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,490.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,434 shares of company stock worth $3,849,960.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIR. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,937.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 11,373 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 19.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 210.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 85,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter worth approximately $693,000.

About Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

