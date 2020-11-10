Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Independent Advisor Alliance’s 6th Largest Position

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,949 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.6% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Visa were worth $20,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Visa by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,031,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,344,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059,677 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,393,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,598 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 5.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,193,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,128,020,000 after buying an additional 862,914 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,406,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $464,786,000 after buying an additional 665,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,979,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,052,559,000 after buying an additional 660,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $9,637,704.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,402,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,572 shares of company stock worth $24,727,719. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $210.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.99. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $217.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.10.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

