Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400,085 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,742 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 5.6% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Visa were worth $80,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 102.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 90.0% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 27.1% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE V opened at $212.68 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $217.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.10.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,642,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,920,027.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. Insiders have sold 118,572 shares of company stock worth $24,727,719 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.