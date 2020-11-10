Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 47.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,319 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,393,195,000 after buying an additional 2,819,598 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,979,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,052,559,000 after buying an additional 660,147 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,917,898 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,268,029,000 after buying an additional 260,069 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 5.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,193,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,128,020,000 after buying an additional 862,914 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,448,494 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,438,826,000 after buying an additional 62,100 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,572 shares of company stock worth $24,727,719 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of V traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $211.65. 44,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,050,154. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.99. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $217.65. The company has a market cap of $413.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.10.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

