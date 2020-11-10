Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC decreased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,621 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,798 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.1% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 47.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 898 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 46.8% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $39.79 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $63.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.36 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WBA. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

