Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Weidai’s earnings. Weidai posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 113.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 29th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weidai will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.29 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Weidai.
Separately, ValuEngine raised Weidai from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.
NYSE:WEI opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.11. Weidai has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.35.
About Weidai
Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. Its auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily small and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.
