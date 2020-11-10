Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Weidai’s earnings. Weidai posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 113.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weidai will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.29 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Weidai.

Get Weidai alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Weidai from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Weidai stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,474 shares during the quarter. FMR LLC owned 0.74% of Weidai worth $6,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WEI opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.11. Weidai has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.35.

About Weidai

Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. Its auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily small and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weidai (WEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Weidai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weidai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.