Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Given New $65.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $52.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

YMAB has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.13.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of YMAB opened at $47.87 on Monday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $55.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.30.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $161,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 56,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,292,567 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 14.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 788,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,577,000 after purchasing an additional 40,279 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 186.7% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 164,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 107,451 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $450,000. 53.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.