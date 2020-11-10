Yeti (NYSE:YETI) Stock Price Down 12.4%

Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI)’s stock price fell 12.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.45 and last traded at $51.45. 4,112,063 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 1,884,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on YETI. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Yeti from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Yeti from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Yeti from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Yeti from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.87.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.24. Yeti had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 6,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $328,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total value of $505,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,204 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,404 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yeti during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Yeti by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yeti during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Yeti during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Yeti during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

