Zacks: Analysts Expect Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) to Announce $0.54 EPS

Analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Hamilton Lane posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.02 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 46.19% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLNE. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hamilton Lane currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE opened at $71.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.55. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 0.94. Hamilton Lane has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $76.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

In other Hamilton Lane news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $5,263,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 710,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,828,852.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 1.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 105.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 17.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

