Zacks: Analysts Expect Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Invitation Homes also posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.24). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $459.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.08 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

In other news, Director Bryce Blair sold 50,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $1,462,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 291,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,801. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 80,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $2,366,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924,944.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INVH. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,648,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281,288 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,007,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,977 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 10,322,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,878 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,818,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,441 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 311.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,758,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,734 shares during the period.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.41 and its 200-day moving average is $27.62. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $32.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

