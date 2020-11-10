Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) to announce earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Weidai’s earnings. Weidai posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 113.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Weidai will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.29 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Weidai.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Weidai from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

NYSE:WEI opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.35. Weidai has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $104.97 million, a PE ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.11.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Weidai stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 520,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,474 shares during the quarter. FMR LLC owned about 0.74% of Weidai worth $6,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Weidai Company Profile

Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. Its auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily small and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

